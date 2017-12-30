WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two people have been injured in an apartment fire in Cape St. Claire Friday night.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 700 block of Southern Hills Drive just after 11:20 p.m.

aaco fire 3 2 Injured In Late Night Anne Arundel County Apartment Fire

aaco fire 2 2 Injured In Late Night Anne Arundel County Apartment Fire

Officials say by the time they arrived, all occupants exited the building. It took fire crews 90 minutes to control the fire.

aaco fire 2 Injured In Late Night Anne Arundel County Apartment Fire

Fire crews say a 70-year-old man/apartment resident was transported to the hospital with serious smoke inhalation injuries. A firefighter was also transported to the hospital with a minor burn injury.

Authorities say 12 apartments in the three-story building sustained damage such as holes in the floor and structural collapse. Another 12 apartments next to building where the fire occurred were evacuated. Fire officials say that building may be safe to return to Saturday after an inspection.

aaco fire4 2 Injured In Late Night Anne Arundel County Apartment Fire

The Red Cross has assisted five adults and two children who were displaced as a result of the fire.

