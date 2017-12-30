BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a man who fled his home after cutting himself early Saturday morning.
Baltimore County police say Matthew Shane Locklear, 27, fled his home in the 2100 block of Willow Spring Road after cutting himself.
Officers say Locklear was bleeding from his arm when police were called to his house.
Locklear is 5’3″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans, according to detectives.
If anyone has information about Michael Locklear, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook