WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals

WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expires Following Snowfall | Download The WJZ Weather App
By Tracey Leong
Filed Under:Baltimore New Year's Eve, Baltimore New Year's Eve Spectacular, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Preparations are underway for Baltimore’s New Year’s Eve spectacular as a blast of colorful fireworks will light up the city’s skyline to ring in 2018.

It takes several months to plan and choreograph the fireworks show, and it lasts 15 magical minutes starting at midnight Jan. 1.

“Start planning really early, start planning with the fireworks company and make sure we have all the permits in place,” said Megan Bosse of Baltimore Promotion and Arts, who are producing the New Year’s spectacular. “We always have a big logistics meeting every year, with the fire and police department, and the fireworks company, to make sure it all comes together and we are taking the right precautions for everything.”

The company Pyrotecnico is in charge of the fireworks.

“The show designer, he had all the real fun being creative and actually having the picture in his mind or even through some of our SIM software to see what it’s going to look like with the music,” said Robert Mays, Pyrotecnico lead technician.

The crews are loading fireworks onto two barges that will be placed in the Inner Harbor.

“The challenge on this particular show is to try and stay warm. Yesterday, it was 18 degrees when we started in the morning, it was cold, I mean, your fingers. It’s a lot of little tedious handwork, wiring and stuff,” Mays said.

Baltimore’s New Year’s celebration attracts thousands of people every year.

“That’s probably the best thing. It’s the kind of thing that makes a guy want to do something like this, to know that you please that many people,” Mays said.

The best place to view the fireworks is anywhere along the Inner Harbor promenade.

Watch WJZ’s annual New Year’s Eve special Sunday beginning at 11 p.m. We will bring you all the sights and sounds from the Inner Harbor, including the spectacular fireworks show at midnight.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch