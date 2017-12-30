BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings that happened about 30 minutes apart in different parts of Baltimore Saturday night.

Baltimore Police learned of the first shooting around 8 p.m. when officers were called to an area hospital. Authorities say a 28-year-old man was suffering from “gunshot wounds to his body.”

Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Wabash Avenue.

Another shooting victim walked into an area hospital around 8:30 p.m. Police say a 34-year old man with gunshot wounds was treated by hospital staff.

The victim told investigators he was in the 600 block of N. Glover Street when he was shot.

The conditions of both victims were not released.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore has seen 343 homicides so far this year, only one less than 2015’s 344 killings. The number was 318 in 2016.

This year, Baltimore set a city record for killings per capita, with roughly 56 slayings per 100,000 people. The highest overall annual total was 353 slayings per 100,000 people in 1993, when the city was home to more than 700,000 residents. Baltimore is currently home to 615,000.

