BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A promising Morgan State University student who was shot and killed last week during a robbery in Baltimore was laid to rest Saturday.

Family and friend of Jonathan Tobash paid their last respects at the Huber Memorial Life Center Saturday morning. The 19-year-old is Baltimore’s 335th homicide victim of 2017.

“We was always together. He always motivated others to do better. He was a smart, funny guy and humble,” says Geno Boyd, Tobash’s long-time friend and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute classmate.

The teen was on his way to a corner store in the 3500 block of Pelham Avenue in Northeast Baltimore on Dec. 18 when he walked into a robbery in progress.

The college sophomore was shot more than once by two men, police say. He died just days before Christmas.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspects who can be seen aiming their guns just moments before the murder. They have not yet been caught.

“This young man was stopping at the store and doing everything right, doing everything he could to better himself and some cowards with guns decided to cut his life short,” says T.J. Smith of the Baltimore City Police Department.

Now laid to rest, Tobash leaves behind heartbroken family and friends — and an open case for Baltimore Police.

“I hope they find the guys who did this, because this is completely wrong. John did not deserve this at all,” Boyd said.

Friends and family say they hope to start a scholarship in Tobash’s name to help other students through college.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824. Metro Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward.

