WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals

WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expires Following Snowfall | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Las Vegas, Security guard, Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say two security guards are dead after being shot in a room at a hotel-casino.

Police say the alleged shooter ran away after the shooting Saturday morning at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur but then was found by police at a nearby residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter’s condition and the victims’ identities have not been released.

Additional information about the circumstances of the incident, including a possible motive, was not immediately available.

A call to the hotel-casino’s office went unanswered.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is a short distance west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting comes as law enforcement officers are preparing for tens of thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers on the Strip and three months after a mass shooting that killed 58 people.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch