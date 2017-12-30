BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police say they arrested a man after he attempted to flee from them in a car, crashing it and then attempting to run away on foot.

Baltimore police detectives say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1400 block of North Monroe Street because of a traffic violation committed by 30-year-old Andreas Richardson Jr., who was driving a BMW.

Officers say Richardson pulled over but then sped off. He then crashed into another vehicle in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue and was arrested by authorities while trying to flee the scene.

Investigators recovered a loaded handgun from Richardson and a handgun and drugs inside the BMW.

Richardson was taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. After his release, police say he was taken into custody.

Detectives say a passenger inside the vehicle that Richardson struck was also transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Richardson has been charged with gun, drug and traffic-related violations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook