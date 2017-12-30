WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals

WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expires Following Snowfall | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police say they arrested a man after he attempted to flee from them in a car, crashing it and then attempting to run away on foot.

Baltimore police detectives say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1400 block of North Monroe Street because of a traffic violation committed by 30-year-old Andreas Richardson Jr., who was driving a BMW.

richardson Police: Man Fleeing In Car Arrested After Crash, Attempted To Run From Scene On Foot

Officers say Richardson pulled over but then sped off. He then crashed into another vehicle in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue and was arrested by authorities while trying to flee the scene.

Investigators recovered a loaded handgun from Richardson and a handgun and drugs inside the BMW.

drugs2 Police: Man Fleeing In Car Arrested After Crash, Attempted To Run From Scene On Foot

Richardson was taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. After his release, police say he was taken into custody.

Detectives say a passenger inside the vehicle that Richardson struck was also transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Richardson has been charged with gun, drug and traffic-related violations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch