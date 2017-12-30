BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Arctic air is pouring into central Maryland.

Clouds will clear overnight as temperatures plummet into the mid-teens.

Baltimore is expected to fall to 14 degrees.

It’s not just the bone-chilling temperatures we have to contend with, it’s the wind. Northwest winds will kick around 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. This means wind chills just below zero are possible overnight.

Make sure you have plenty of layers on if you have to be out tonight or early Saturday morning. The same will go for New Year’s Eve — expect wind chills to be even lower.

In Western Maryland, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Garrett County with expected wind chills ranging from 10 to 15 below zero. They’re also under a Winter Storm Warning through 7 a.m. Sunday as two more inches of snow is expected overnight.

Here in Charm City, our last day of 2017 will be partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-20s and things will be blustery.

As we ring in the New Year, temperatures in Baltimore will be near 12 degrees. If the fireworks display doesn’t take your breath away, perhaps wind chills near 2 below will.

After a frigid New Year’s Eve, our New Year’s Day brings no relief. Morning temperatures will be near 10 degrees, and a plethora of sunshine will only bring us to an afternoon high of 23. Wind chill values of 1 below are possible through the day.

