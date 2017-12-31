WATCH WJZ NOW: Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth With Bengals Win  | Expert Picks | Purple Pride Gallery     WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ's Annual NYE Special Tonight, Including Fireworks At Midnight!   WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert in Baltimore Extended Until Jan. 2| Wind Chill Advisory In Place 9 P.M. Sunday Until 9 A.M. Monday | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Cold Emergency Alert has been issued for Montgomery County as temperatures continue to dip this New Year’s Eve.

The Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security issued the alert, which goes into effect from 9 p.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday.

According to the Montgomery County Office of Public Information, the alert is the “highest level of extreme temperature alert” and goes into effect when “conditions will pose a significant threat to exposed human life.”

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for the entire state from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

“You can expect wind chills at -10 to -20,” said WJZ’s Meg McNamara.

Montgomery County officials are warning New Year’s Eve revealers of the dangers of mixing alcohol with cold weather.

“On New Year’s Eve it is important to mention that drinking alcohol does not warm the body. Alcohol can help a person “feel” warmer as blood vessels on the skin’s surface dilate or open. However, that “feeling” of warmth does not mean the body’s temperature will be affected,” the Office of Public Information stated in a press release. “A person will still be just as likely to get frostbite or hypothermia. During a period of extreme cold, frostbite can occur with as little as 30 minutes of exposure to the cold.”

Anyone outside is strongly advised to dress in layers of warm clothing.

Those concerned about the homeless should call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 to report the location and provide a description of the individual. The County’s Men’s Shelter at 500 East Gude Drive in Rockville and the interfaith Works at Progress Place Shelter located at 8106 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring are available around-the-clock to receive homeless individuals, without any pre-screening, according to Montgomery County. During the Cold Emergency Alert, space will be provided for everyone seeking shelter. The County’s Department of Health and Human Services Mobile Crisis Team will also be operational and can be reached at 240-777-4000.

For information about hypothermia, frostbite, outdoor safety, animal care and more check here.

