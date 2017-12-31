WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ at 4:25 p.m. Today As Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth With Bengals Win

Filed Under:Maryland Basketball

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Ivan Bender will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Bender has a torn meniscus in his right knee, an injury that occurred Friday night in a game against Maryland-Baltimore County.

Coach Mark Turgeon said Sunday that the junior will have surgery this week.

Bender played in all 15 games this season, including a career-high seven starts. He was averaging 3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Turgeon says of Bender: “He has developed into a strong contributor for our team and we are going to miss his leadership and presence on the court.”

The announcement comes only days after Turgeon declared sophomore forward Justin Jackson would miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum.

