BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a festive finish to 2017 with droves of partiers packing bars and restaurants across Baltimore. At Bar Vasquez in Harbor East, seating started at 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

A multi-course menu of Argentine delicacies is capped by a live DJ and dancing.

Just steps from the Inner Harbor, another massive party rings in the new year with booming music.

Power Plant Live!, the sprawling entertainment venue, has multiple parties happening at once. A huge midnight celebration with lasers and confetti is sure to wow the crowd.

For some, the biggest draw is not having to deal with the bitter cold as Charm City says goodbye to 2017 and toasts to a new beginning.

Wherever you decide to celebrate 2018, make sure to travel safely. Designate a non-drinking driver, call a cab or stay with a friend.

