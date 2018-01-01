BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protected bike lanes are becoming more prevalent across Baltimore, but some say the lanes are driving them crazy and putting lives in danger.

People in one part of Baltimore are speaking out about bike lanes. They say bad engineering is leading to crashes and cars damaged.

A narrow navigation on Roland Avenue, where some say squished streets are driving them crazy.

“What we found out was, it just didn’t work,” said Hap Cooper, with the Roland Park Civic League. “At the core of the problem, the road just isn’t wide enough to accommodate a cycle lane, a buffer, a parking lane, and two travel lanes.”

People are peddling frustration, anger and concerns over their safety because of lanes made for two wheels.

“We’ve had doors taken off,” Cooper said. “We’ve had mirrors taken off. We’ve had people hit. We’ve had bikes hit.”

Since the bike lanes were installed back in 2015, Cooper says bad engineering from the bike lanes has impacted businesses, schools, libraries, and even walkers.

“Every day or two, we hear about a car like this one here. This car was totaled the day before last,” he said.

In May, the group asked the city to immediately restore curbside parking and to work toward building a wider, safer bike lane.

In a statement to WJZ, the city says in part, “it worked with the group and the bicycle community…on the project…but will continue meeting with the community on long-term remedies. ”

“I think our sense of urgency is a little different than their’s,” Cooper added.

The controversy is just the latest in a string of problems facing bike lanes across the city.

Last year, WJZ told you about the biking bother over lanes in Canton that some say confused drivers and left little room for emergency vehicles.

The city ultimately decided on a new re-design.

“The bike lanes are a travesty for this entire neighborhood,” said Roland Park resident James Hopkins.

On Roland Ave., some say they’ll be avoiding the street until the problem is curbed and lives aren’t at risk.

“I haven’t parked on this road in more than a year,” Hopkins added.

The group says they were told they could see some kind of action in the summer or spring, but even then, they’re not sure what could happen.

Cooper says both the civic league and the city commissioned surveys to study the problem.

