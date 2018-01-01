BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University has confirmed that one of the 10 U.S. citizens killed in a plane crash in Costa Rica on Sunday was a Johns Hopkins student.

RELATED: Costa Rica Seeks Cause Of Plane Crash That Killed 10 From US

Zachary Steinberg was a second-year student at Hopkins. Zachary’s parents, Bruce and Irene, along with his brothers, Matthew and William, were also killed in the crash.

The university sent the following message to students after learning of Steinberg’s death:

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the death of Zachary Steinberg, a second-year student in the Whiting School of Engineering. Zachary died in a plane crash in Costa Rica earlier today. Tragically, Zach’s parents, Irene and Bruce, and his two brothers, Matthew and William, were also on board and died in the crash. On behalf of the entire Johns Hopkins community, we offer our deepest sympathies to the relatives and friends of the Steinberg family. We will provide information on memorial arrangements when it becomes available. Actively engaged in many aspects of JHU, Zach was studying chemical and biomolecular engineering, involved with Hillel, a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and an officer in Engineers without Borders. We know his loss will deeply impact many members of our community. If you would like to express your condolences, you may write an email or letter to “The Family of Zachary Steinberg” and send it to the Office of the Dean of Student Life in the Mattin Center, Suite 210. We will collect these messages on behalf of the family’s relatives.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the charter aircraft to crash shortly after takeoff.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook