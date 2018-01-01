BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the world ushered in a new year, two Baltimore families grew larger.

The babies have a few things in common: neither one was due to arrive on New Year’s Day and they both have great hair.

As the city counted down to 2018, another countdown was underway at St. Agnes Hospital, where shortly after midnight, Baltimore’s first baby of 2018 was born.

Cruz Hutcherson is 6 pounds and 15 ounces of pure preciousness.

WJZ shared a Facebook Live video Monday morning, and many viewers wished the parents congratulations. The parents, Felicia Salgado and Chase Hutcherson, told WJZ’s Amy Yensi they appreciate all the warm wishes.

“Everybody was just so excited. It was so live in the room, and they were like, ‘You have to have the first New Year’s baby. I’m over there trying to push. It ended up happening,” said Cruz’s mom, Felicia Salgado.

It happened at 12:18 a.m. to be exact. The mother told WJZ she started having contractions New Year’s Eve morning.

The staff at St. Agnes is showering baby Cruz with gifts. The hospital hasn’t had a New Year’s baby in a long time.

“It’s a really cool thing to have the first baby,” Kathi Uhland of St. Agnes.

Baby Cruz was supposed to be born on Jan. 13, but he decided to come a little early.

His doting parents are thrilled he’s finally here. They say Cruz is the couple’s second child.

“I’m definitely excited about it, happy about it. My son is the first baby born in Baltimore, so I’ve got to take pride in that,” Chase Hutcherson said.

Baltimore’s second New Year’s Day baby arrived at 12:24 a.m. at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

Joe Fataki Lumbala was supposed to arrive Dec. 27.

“We were just praying, praying and praying until one of the nurses came out and [gave a thumbs up], and I knew that the baby was there,” Banza Lumbala said.

Though neither baby arrived when expected, they’re a welcome surprise and a true symbol of new beginnings.

Altogether, the two hospitals combined deliver about 5,000 babies each year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook