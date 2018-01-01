BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2018.
Police say the shooting happened on New Year’s Day at 3:40 p.m., in the 2000 block of Eagle St.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the neck.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was initially in critical condition, but later died.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip using the BPD Mobile App.
