BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pursuit of a possible intoxicated driver on Sunday night ended with a police officer getting injured.

The pursuit started when a lookout was broadcast for a possible intoxicated driver in Pasadena driving on Mountain Road. The driver was traveling towards Edwin Raynor Boulevard. Officers were able to find the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Rite Aid.

During the stop, authorities say they smelled alcohol on 33-year-old Christina Brooke Hall of Glen Burnie. When officers asked her to step out of her car, Hall reportedly quickly accelerated out of the parking lot.

Officers chased Hall for a short distance to a dead end street on the 8300 block of Country Grove. Officers say the 33-year-old then turned her vehicle and intentionally rammed a marked Anne Arundel County police vehicle as the officer was trying to get out of his car.

Authorities say this caused the officer’s door to hit him and caused injuries to his face and mouth. The 33-year-old drove off again and continued onto Edwin Raynor Boulevard. The car finally came to a stop in the area of Jumpers Hole Road at Obrecht Road where she was arrested.

The officer who was injured is a 23-year veteran the Anne Arundel County Police Department and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has been treated and released.

Hall was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, DUI, and other traffic-related offenses.

