BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As frigid temperatures continue to stay in Maryland, the Annapolis Fire Department is offering some tips to keep people warm and safe.

According to the fire depratment, heating is the second leading cause of home fires. Fire Chief David Stokes says the biggest mistake people make is putting something too close to a heating source. He says to keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators.”

For portable heaters, the fire department says to use those that have been listed by a testing laboratory. To find out if they are listed as such, look for the UL or ETL label, or the label of an approved national testing laboratory. These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own.

Portable electric heaters should always be plugged directly into the wall outlet.  The fire department warns to not use an extension cord or power strip. Kerosene heaters must be refueled outside.

The Annapolis Fire Department offers free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to those in need of them. If you have any questions, call them at 410-260-2202.

