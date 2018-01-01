WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Knocked Out Of Playoffs With Loss To Bengals | Purple Pride Gallery VOTE: Play of the Week
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are recovering after being shot at a New Year’s Eve party in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:01 a.m. at a home on Bastille Road in Severn. Police say an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to shock trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

While police were investigating, officers learned that a second victim, a 17-year-old male was shot in the arm. The 17-year-old left before the police arrived at the scene. He was driven by a friend to St. Agnes Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are searching for the suspect and are trying to find out a motive for the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.

