BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An unusual scene is unfolding in Baltimore’s upper Fells Point after a water main break has caused a few roads to freeze over.

From one side of E. Lombard Street, it’s smooth sailing. But another section of the road is a slick sheet of ice that continues building up as the water keeps flowing.

A representative for the city’s Department of Public Works says water in the area has not been turned off, nor has their been water loss. They also tell WJZ’s George Solis they received a report of the break two days ago.

Roads have transformed into glacial-like terrain after the break. Solis says it appears the culprit responsible for the makeshift tundra begins with a steady flow of water on E. Lombard Street that doesn’t appear to show any signs of slowing down.

Locals say the leak has been a burden for weeks. But the scenery is alarming to even the most-seasoned of Northerners.

“I’m from upstate New York, up in Syracuse, so I’m used to the cold and seeing a lot of snow and things, but this is a first for me.”

Cars are buried and trapped under a steadily increasing buildup of ice.

Joanne Weitzel also proving this is also dangerous as she fell trying to show WJZ the ice she managed to get off her cars.

Fortunately, she wasn’t hurt but says someone could be if this ice isn’t dealt with soon.

TREACHEROUS TERRAIN—Joanne W. is the definition of a good sport. Her cars are some of several currently buried under ice off E. Lombard after water main break. She was attempting to show us some of the ice she scraped off. DPW says water is still on in area. pic.twitter.com/RXDOS7jTC7 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) January 2, 2018

At least one car struggled not to stall out Monday afternoon. Traffic barrels are serving as more of an obstacle than a deterrent.

The Department of Public Works tells WJZ they have been triaging water main breaks and treating them on a case-by-case basis.

