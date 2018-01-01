BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An unusual scene is unfolding in Baltimore’s Upper Fells Point after a water main break has caused a few roads to freeze over.

From one side of E. Lombard Street, it’s smooth sailing. But another section of the road is a slick sheet of ice that continues building up as the water keeps flowing.

A representative for the city’s Department of Public Works says water in the area has not been turned off, nor has there been water loss. They also tell WJZ they received a report of the break two days ago.

Roads have transformed into glacial-like terrain after the break. The culprit responsible for the makeshift tundra begins with a steady flow of water on E. Lombard Street that doesn’t appear to show any signs of slowing down.

Locals say the leak has been a burden for weeks. But the scenery is alarming to even the most-seasoned of Northerners.

“I’m from upstate New York, up in Syracuse, so I’m used to the cold and seeing a lot of snow and things, but this is a first for me,” resident Lee Jokl said.

Cars are buried and trapped under a steadily increasing buildup of ice.

Joanne Weitzel proved this is also dangerous topography as she fell trying to show WJZ the ice she managed to get off her cars.

Fortunately, she wasn’t hurt but says someone could be if this ice isn’t dealt with soon.

“This is a snow emergency route, to begin with, the ambulances come down this way. There’s going to be an accident,” Weitzel said.

At least one car struggled not to stall out Monday afternoon. Traffic barrels are serving as more of an obstacle than a deterrent.

The Department of Public Works tells WJZ they have been triaging water main breaks and treating them on a case-by-case basis.

A Department of Public Works crew salted the road Monday night, but one employee said it will do very little with the road being so frozen.

