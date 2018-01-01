BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be a frigid first week of 2018!

After feeling like two degrees below for the New Year’s Eve fireworks, Mother Nature isn’t giving central Maryland any time to thaw out.

She is coming through with some sunshine at least, as our New Year’s Day will be mostly clear.

Despite the abundant blue sky, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper teens and low twenties Monday afternoon.

It will be blustery once again. Expect northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday night will be clear and cold, with temperatures falling into the single digits.

Wind chill values as low as five below are possible and there is a possibility another Wind Chill Advisory will be issued for Monday and Tuesday morning.

Western Maryland remains under a Wind Chill Advisory, where values between 10 and 20 below are expected overnight.

By Wednesday, temps may climb into the low 30s. With an expected high of 32 that afternoon, that’s our big warm up for the week.

Charm City has a 50% chance for snow showers Wednesday night.

Another strong surge of arctic air filters in by Thursday, meaning more highs in the teens and 20s through the weekend.

