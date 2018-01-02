WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze |  Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Bronx, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says 16 people are hurt, four of them seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Officials say over 200 firefighters have responded to the blaze at a four-story building near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest. It was reported about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.

