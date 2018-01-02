WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Shore Begins Wednesday |  Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was arrested with a loaded gun in Baltimore, police say.

Baltimore Police officers arrested the man Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Reisterstown Road following a traffic stop.

Authorities say officers saw the 9mm handgun sitting on the front passenger seat. Dearnta Battle, of the 100 block of S. Augusta Avenue, was arrested without incident.

Battle has been charged with various handgun violations.

 

There have been at least three handgun arrests by Baltimore Police in the past five days.

A 27-year-old man was arrested with a loaded handgun and drugs after police say he fled from a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2017. A teen who police said had a loaded handgun and marijuana in his possession was arrested Dec. 30.

