BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of shooting several co-workers at an Edgewood granite company, killing three, has been indicted on murder charges.
Radee Labeeb Prince, 38, was indicted by a Harford County grand jury for three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder and related firearm counts.
Prince is accused of opening fire at Advanced Granite Solutions back in October. Authorities say Prince shot five co-workers, killing Bayarsaikhan Tudev, Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero, and Enis Mrvoljak.
Prince was apprehended in Delaware after an hours-long manhunt.
He remains in custody in Delaware, where he faces trial for an attempted murder that reportedly happened the same day as the shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions.
Authorities announced that Prince would be prosecuted first in Delaware, then in Harford County.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook