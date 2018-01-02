WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze |  Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first homicide victims of the year have been identified by police.

The first victim who was killed in 2018 was 16-year-old Andre Galloway. He was shot in the 2000 block of Eagle Street on New Year’s Day at 3:40 p.m. Galloway was shot in the neck and was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The second victim who was fatally shot in 2018 has been identified as 30-year-old Brian Taylor. Police say Taylor was in the driver seat suffering from wounds to the head and torso. He was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

