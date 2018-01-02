WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Shore Begins Wednesday |  Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Drunk Driving, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Maryland State Police say more than 180 people were charged with impaired driving during the holiday week.

According to authorities, troopers made more than 10,000 traffic stops between Dec. 23, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018. This led to 264 arrests that include 183 impaired driving arrests, 125 criminal offense arrests and 139 people who were found to be wanted on warrants.

RELATED: Maryland Police Increase Enforcement For Holidays To Deter Impaired Driving

Troopers issued more than 6,500 citations, more than 7,500 warnings and nearly 1,500 safety equipment repair orders.

Also during that time, state police responded to more than 1,000 crashes, including five fatal crashes.

