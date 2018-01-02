Baltimore, MD (Tuesday, January 2, 2018) — Baltimore, the wait is over.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Royal Farms Arena for one night only, FRIDAY March 30 at 8 pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know’” Tour 2018.

Local Parrotheads won’t want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Baltimore,” said Frank Remesch, General Manager of Royal Farms Arena. “Jimmy Buffett has an amazing fan base, and this concert is an incredible opportunity for Baltimore. This will be the party of the year. Fins up!”

The long-awaited Margaritaville musical, “Escape to Margaritaville,” had its world premiere in La Jolla, California, and has made pre-Broadway stops in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago. It will open on Broadway in New York at the Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018. The original Broadway cast recording of the musical will be released in the spring.

Jimmy has a new and very special project just released titled Buried Treasure. As Jimmy describes it: “Buried Treasure is a unique collection of songs that I wrote in the early days of my career and recorded in Mobile and in Nashville. When we first found the tapes of Buried Treasure, I didn’t know that it would turn out to be such a unique situation where I’d actually get to honor and introduce the people who started me out.” Buried Treasure, Volume 1 was released on November 17, 2017 on Mailboat Records in standard and deluxe packaging.

Friday March 30th

Royal Farms Arena

Tickets On Sale Friday, January 12th at 10am

Eight ticket limit per customer.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.

Charge by phone at (800) 745-3000. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.