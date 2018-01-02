BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are you feeling lucky? Two massive lottery jackpots are up for grabs, totaling almost $800 million.

People across the country, and here in Baltimore, have been buying their tickets all day.

It’s life-changing money, and nearly everybody wants their chance.

“I think it would be nice to be a winner,” said one lottery player.

Printers statewide are spitting out lottery tickets for games with massive payouts.

The Mega Millions jackpot is more than $361 million, and the Powerball jackpot is a massive $440 million.

“It’s hard to pass up something like this at this time of year,” said Gordon Medenica, with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. “Everybody’s talking about it.”

Medenica says the local frenzy is for good reason.

“Of the top 10 mega jackpots of all time, I think three of them have been won in Maryland. So Maryland’s got a great winning streak on this big jackpots, and we of course hope for another one.”

There are two very big jackpots on the line. The Mega Millions will be drawn Tuesday, and the Powerball winner will be drawn Wednesday night.

So, could there be a strategy? Some like to pick their own numbers.

“Sometimes, they’re random,” said one lottery player. “I have poor luck with my birthday. I’ve done that before.”

Others choose to gamble with pure luck and a dream.

“Pay off some bills, take care of my parents, take everybody, like my family, on a really nice vacation. And then just sit on the money,” one hopeful winner said.

“I’d probably change location, but I probably would keep working,” another person said.

“I don’t know. Get a new car. Pay bills. You know, the usual. I’d still work,”

Thousands of Marylanders are getting their hands on last minute numbers, confident they have the ticket to millions.

If you don’t win the big jackpot, don’t throw out your ticket right away. There are nine levels of prizes in these games. Second prize Tuesday night is $1 million.

