ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A $750,000 donation from a deceased philanthropist in Maryland to a chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has landed in court.
The Capital of Annapolis cites court records in reporting Mark Eisner Jr., who died in 2007, earmarked the donation for the Anne Arundel County SPCA — on the condition that it complete a new building within a decade after his death. Edward Brady, an attorney for Eisner’s trust, says that, otherwise, the money would be dispersed to five other charities.
The local SPCA, which has not built a new building, says it still believes it should receive the money.
Brady told the newspaper he wants a local court to resolve where the donation, now valued at about $1 million with interest, should go.
