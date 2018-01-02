WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Shore Begins Wednesday |  Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing below-average temperatures as arctic air and gusts continue to grip the state.

The record-breaking cold snap is causing problems across the area, including dozens of water main breaks that are freezing roads in Baltimore.

But Maryland isn’t the only area dealing with frigid conditions. Wind chills across the country are dipping far below normal.

In the Niagara Falls area — with a wind chill of 4 degrees Tuesday — the iconic natural wonder is becoming covered in ice. Meanwhile, the area around the Horseshoe Falls has been frozen solid for days now.

CBS News reports, “If the arctic blast continues, some locals predict Niagara Falls could be completely frozen by the end of the month.”

