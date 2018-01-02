BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Marshall University football player from Maryland is now paralyzed after being shot at a New Year’s Eve party in Anne Arundel County.
Marshall redshirt freshman defensive tackle Larry Aaron is paralyzed after being struck by stray gunfire, his mother, Melissa Aaron, told the Herald-Dispatch.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, at a home on Bastille Road in Severn. Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the back.
Melissa Aaron told the Herald-Dispatch that the man shot in the back was her son, Larry. Aaron’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, but his mother said he is paralyzed.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at (410) 222-6155.
