BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week, you will be able to hit the ice at the Pandora Ice Rink while contributing to a good cause.

On Wednesday evening, Skate Fest will be taking place from 6 to 8. For a $5 donation, you will receive admission and skate rental. The money given will be going to the Special Olympics of Maryland. THe event will include music, the Special Olympics of Maryland mascot known as “Beary White,” snacks and giveaways. Additional donations are also welcomed at the event.

On January 10, there will be Inner Harbor Frost Fest. This event will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening. It will include live music, kids’ crafts, a hot chocolate bar, and a whole lot more.

Three days after Inner Harbor Frost Fest, you will be skating like royalty during Princess Skate. People are invited to dress like their favorite princess or prince to receive a free crown.

And to close the season at the Pandora Ice Rink, there will be a Glow Party. During this event, people will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and other treats. Both of these events will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m..

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook