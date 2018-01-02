WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHERCode Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until Saturday |Water Main Break Causes Few Roads To Freeze |Download The WJZ Weather App 

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Knocked Out Of Playoffs With Loss To Bengals | Purple Pride Gallery VOTE: Play of the Week
Filed Under:Baltimore, Inner Harbor, Pandora Ice Rink, Special Olympics of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week, you will be able to hit the ice at the Pandora Ice Rink while contributing to a good cause.

On Wednesday evening, Skate Fest will be taking place from 6 to 8. For a $5 donation, you will receive admission and skate rental. The money given will be going to the Special Olympics of Maryland.  THe event will include music, the Special Olympics of Maryland mascot known as “Beary White,” snacks and giveaways.  Additional donations are also welcomed at the event.

On January 10, there will be Inner Harbor Frost Fest. This event will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening. It will include live music, kids’ crafts, a hot chocolate bar, and a whole lot more.

Three days after Inner Harbor Frost Fest, you will be skating like royalty during Princess Skate. People are invited to dress like their favorite princess or prince to receive a free crown.

And to close the season at the Pandora Ice Rink, there will be a Glow Party. During this event, people will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and other treats. Both of these events will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m..

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch