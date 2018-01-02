WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze |  Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With three dozen water main breaks reported across the city and county and sub-freezing temperatures turning that water to ice, The Baltimore Sun reports that the Department of Public Works has issued a 72-hour notice to workers.

There will be mandatory, 12-hour overtime shifts without leave beginning Friday, The Sun reports.

Frozen over intersections in the city include Greenmount and North avenues in East Baltimore; Lombard and South Wolfe streets in Upper Fells Point; and 25th and St. Paul streets in Charles Village.

WJZ was on the scene of the Fells Point break, where locals say a leak has actually been a burden for weeks.

Cars are trapped under ice, and residents say just walking is treacherous.

In Baltimore County, an eight-inch main break broke on Tuesday morning on Margarette Avenue and Post Boy Court. Officials say 30 customers and two hydrants are out of service there.

Thirty-five outages were reported after a break in the 3000 block of Beverly Road in the Beverly Hills neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore.

This is a developing story.

