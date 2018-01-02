Hi Everyone!

Happy New Year to you, and yours.

OK it remains cold. No surprise to be honest. And as I intone, a lot, lack of surprises is a good thing in the world of weather. It is the wind that I want you to be aware of during this streak. Clear and cold with one exception, (which I will address in a moment), The variable is the wind speed, and how it will affect the wind chill. Effect as in will it be single digits, or below zero to be blunt. And thus you have the feel of the days and nights now through Sunday.

Let’s talk that exception. It is tomorrow night and into very early Thursday morning. A Low moving up the coast, but a fair amount off shore, will give us a bit of snow tomorrow during the bedtime hours. Locally we may see a coating to an inch, not unlike last Friday night, and Saturday morning. But closer to the coast we could see a couple of inches. This does bear watching, and may become a significant event North of Philly.

2018!! Let this quote be the mantra of the year for us all. In the words of Dean Martin’s character from “Ocean’s 11”, Sam Harmon, “Old times were only good if you’ve had them.” In a years time let’s hope we’ve had enough fun to call 2018 the good old days.

Cheers!

MB!

