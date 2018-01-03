BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fourth Code Blue Alert in Baltimore has been extended through Saturday.
This current Code Blue Alert has been extended a second time. This means it’s cold enough that hypothermia deaths are a concern. Last winter, 11 deaths were attributed to the cold. This season, one person has died of hypothermia.
Wednesday morning, people are waking up to temperatures in the single-digits. The high temperature in Baltimore will be 33 degrees. The low Wednesday night will be 24 degrees. But, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights will see temperatures in the single digits with temperatures as low as 6 degrees.
Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it. For more information, individuals may contact one of the regional Community Action Partnership centers in Baltimore or call the Office of Home Energy Programs at 410-396-5555.
Find more information about Code Blue here.
