BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After receiving complaints about students being bundled up in frigid classrooms this week, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is blaming the local school boards.

Photos of children in huddled in coats and gloves in a Baltimore school were widely shared on Facebook Tuesday, when the high for the day was just 26 degrees.

When a Twitter user started tagging Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Rutherford in complaints about the issue Wednesday, Rutherford fired back.

“Our Administration has fully funded Baltimore City Schools for the entirety of our time in office,” he wrote. “In fact, we provided more than the formulas called for. The money is not reaching the classroom–ask North Ave. why?”

Baltimore City Public Schools district office is located on North Avenue.

Rutherford went on to say there are audits currently being conducted to find out how state money is being used in local schools.

“The schools are controlled by the local school board and the Superintendent who are both under the City’s control,” he wrote… “If they were my kids, I’d be down there at the Superintendent’s office seeking answers! I’d be calling the local officials asking why this is happening?”

