BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The former supervisor of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force plans to plead guilty.
Prosecutors say former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins led the task force unit that robbed drug dealers and innocent civilians, and in some cases directed that drugs and guns seized by the unit be re-sold on the streets.
Court records show Jenkins is scheduled for a re-arraignment on Friday morning in U.S. District Court, and his attorney Steve Levin confirmed he will be entering a guilty plea.
Jenkins will be the sixth Baltimore officer charged in the case to plead guilty.
