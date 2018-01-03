WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Snow Expected For Much Of Maryland Starting Wednesday Night |  Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service also says Baltimore could see less than an inch of snow overnight Wednesday.

According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, some areas in the Eastern Shore could see at least 3 to 6 inches.

The watch will affect Dorchester County, Worcester County, Somerset County and Wicomico County.

“Maybe. The DelMarVa, though, is going to get at least 3-6”. That is IF the Low, the storm, hugs the coast. Should it move further East we here in Charm City may see nothing. Snow amounts would also decrease S&E. It is just a matter of looking for consistency in the modeling before a final “storm total” is laid out,” said Bass.

