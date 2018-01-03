BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service also says Baltimore could see less than an inch of snow overnight Wednesday.

Here is our latest forecast for snowfall Wednesday night. This is most likely to be an issue for the Thursday morning commute. #dcwx #mdwx #vawx #wvwx pic.twitter.com/hFiTrUOkqJ — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 2, 2018

According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, some areas in the Eastern Shore could see at least 3 to 6 inches.

The watch will affect Dorchester County, Worcester County, Somerset County and Wicomico County.

“Maybe. The DelMarVa, though, is going to get at least 3-6”. That is IF the Low, the storm, hugs the coast. Should it move further East we here in Charm City may see nothing. Snow amounts would also decrease S&E. It is just a matter of looking for consistency in the modeling before a final “storm total” is laid out,” said Bass.

