BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Talbot County school has been evacuated after a bomb threat, the school system says.
“After conferring with law enforcement,” officials decided to evacuate Easton High School. They announced this on Twitter around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
“The safety of all students and staff is our priority,” they said. “We will post once the threat has been thoroughly investigated & students have returned to the building.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook