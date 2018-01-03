WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Powerful Nor’easter Expected To Affect Md., Especially Eastern Shore |  Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
Filed Under:Easton High School, Talbot County Public Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Talbot County school has been evacuated after a bomb threat, the school system says.

“After conferring with law enforcement,” officials decided to evacuate Easton High School. They announced this on Twitter around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

“The safety of all students and staff is our priority,” they said. “We will post once the threat has been thoroughly investigated & students have returned to the building.”

