BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ten people have been displaced after a townhouse fire in Laurel.
The fire took place around 4 a.m. early Wednesday morning in the 7800 block of Carissa Lane. When crews arrived to take out the flames, they saw fire coming from the basement level in the back of the townhouse.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from impacting other neighboring town homes in the same row. Four adults and two children made it out of the home safely. An additional four people next door had to be displaced due to the fire.
Officials say the fire was started by an unattended candle.
