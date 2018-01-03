BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather service has issued a potential winter commuting hazard alert for the Washington and Baltimore areas for Thursday morning.

Officials say there is a 60 to 70 percent chance snow will begin late Wednesday night through Thursday morning with accumulation going up to an inch of snow. The highest chances for snow will be near and east of I-95. The winter commuting hazard will affect Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, and Harford Counties. The winter commuting hazard alert was also issued for parts of Baltimore.

Increasing confidence for snow in portions of the area later tonight into Thursday. See image for details. pic.twitter.com/BYmaSyuw1d — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 3, 2018

It will be slightly milder Wed (but still cold). After a coastal storm passes north of us, more arctic air comes pouring in for the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/sXjv31OOjq — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 3, 2018

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected to fall. Wind chills will be 10 to 20 degrees below zero late Wednesday night through Thursday in these areas.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers that many roads could quickly turn icy and could lead to dangerous traveling conditions.

In parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a winter storm watch is also in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. This watch will affect Dorchester County, Worcester County, Somerset County, and Wicomico County.

