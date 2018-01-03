WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Snow Expected For Much Of Maryland Starting Wednesday Night |  Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather service has issued a potential winter commuting hazard alert for the Washington and Baltimore areas for Thursday morning.

Officials say there is a 60 to 70 percent chance snow will begin late Wednesday night through Thursday morning with accumulation going up to an inch of snow. The highest chances for snow will be near and east of I-95. The winter commuting hazard will affect Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, and Harford Counties. The winter commuting hazard alert was also issued for parts of Baltimore.

 

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected to fall. Wind chills will be 10 to 20 degrees below zero late Wednesday night through Thursday in these areas.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers that many roads could quickly turn icy and could lead to dangerous traveling conditions.

In parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a winter storm watch is also in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. This watch will affect Dorchester County, Worcester County, Somerset County, and Wicomico County.

