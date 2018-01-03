WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Powerful Nor’easter Will Hit Md., Blizzard Warning On Eastern Shore | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An unusual knife that TSA agents at BWI called the “bone knife” has made the TSA’s top 10 list of unusual checkpoint finds.

Below is a list of other unusual items found at different TSA checkpoint locations across the U.S.

10) Face Tenderizer (Carry-on Bag) – Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)

9) Aggressive Odor Eater (Checked Bag) – Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

8) Pointy Fidget Spinner (Carry-on Bag) – Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

7) Grenade Art Thing #1 (Checked Bag) – Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

6) Lonely Throwing Star (Carry-on Bag) – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

5) Scythe (Carry-on Bag) – John Wayne Airport Orange County (SNA)

4) Satan’s Pizza Cutter (Carry-on Bag) – Honolulu International Airport (HNL)

3) Bone Knife (Carry-on Bag) – Baltimore–Washington International Airport (BWI)

2) Replica Rifle Umbrella (Carry-on Item) – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

1) Festively Wrapped Narcotics (Checked Bag) – Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

