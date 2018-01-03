WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Powerful Nor’easter Expected To Affect Md., Especially Eastern Shore |  Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s tax collector says a report on how the federal tax overhaul will affect the state will be released in a few weeks.

Comptroller Peter Franchot said Wednesday the new law has resulted in a lot of confusion and anxiety among tax professionals, state and local governments and taxpayers across the country.

Gov. Larry Hogan is planning to introduce legislation to mitigate the impact on Maryland taxpayers who could end up paying more taxes, because of a cap on federal tax exemptions and deductions.

Franchot, a Democrat, says the report later this month “will be a comprehensive analysis on the winners and losers” under the overhaul.

The tax overhaul imposes a $10,000 limit on the sum of property and state and local income taxes that a household can deduct.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch