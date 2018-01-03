WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Powerful Nor’easter Will Hit Md., Blizzard Warning On Eastern Shore | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Frederick, Murder Sentence

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1996 rape and strangulation of a 15-year-old Maryland girl.

The Frederick County, Maryland, State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 54-year-old Lloyd Harris of Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in the death of Stacy Lynn Hoffmaster.

lloyd harris Missouri Man Sentenced To Life For 1996 Slaying In Maryland

Courtesy of WUSA9.

Harris was convicted of first-degree murder in November in Hoffmaster’s death.

Hoffmaster’s body was found in December 1996 under a blanket in a wooded area of Frederick where police say Harris had been living. She’d been missing nearly three months.

Harris was arrested in 2016 in Missouri and charged with Hoffmaster’s slaying.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. HMichael Hawkins (@HMichaelHawkins) says:
    January 3, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    It would be interesting to know how the police finally determined this guy was the murderer. It’s too bad we don’t have the Death Penalty in Maryland. I hate the idea of feeding, housing, clothing and in general taking care of this anal orifice for decades.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch