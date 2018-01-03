WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Powerful Nor’easter Expected To Affect Md., Especially Eastern Shore |  Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a New Hampshire woman kept 22 German shepherds in a barn with no heat or fresh water in subzero temperatures.

WMUR-TV reports police in Alexandria, New Hampshire, said it was 11 below zero in the barn Tuesday and that the dogs’ water bowls were frozen. Jennifer Choate is facing 22 counts of animal cruelty.

The dogs are being evaluated at the Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Choate was already charged with one animal cruelty count last month after 36 dogs, mostly puppies, died in two fires at her property in nearby Bristol. Police say nine German shepherds were also seized from that property.

Choate referred questions to her attorney. Messages were left for him Wednesday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch