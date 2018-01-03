BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Northeast Baltimore are investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday night in the 500 block of Richwood Avenue.
Officers were called to the shooting at 11:45 p-m when they saw a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment. Shortly after arriving to the hospital, the 50-year-old was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives have taken control of the investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People with information can also call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
