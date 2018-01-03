BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As a powerful nor’easter is expected to bring snow, ice, rain, strong winds and rough surf to pretty much the entire east coast Wednesday into Thursday, a Blizzard Warning will be in effect for parts of Maryland’s eastern shore.

The warning covers Worcester County, Somerset County and Wicomico County. It begins at 7 p.m. and lasts through 1 p.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected, between 6 and 10 inches of accumulation and even up to 12 inches in some places, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning, in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, covers most of the rest of Maryland’s eastern shore — Kent, Queen Anne’s Talbot and Caroline counties. Between 4 and 7 inches of snow could be seen there.

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday, has been expanded to include all of central Maryland, including the Baltimore and D.C. metro areas. Just about 1 inch of snow is expected in those areas.

Central Maryland may see snow “if the low, the storm, hugs the coast,” according to WJZ’s Marty Bass. “Should it move further East we here in Charm City may see nothing…It is just a matter of looking for consistency in the modeling before a final storm total is laid out.”

Stay with WJZ all day today for the latest First Warning Weather forecast.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook