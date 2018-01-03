WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Snow Expected For Much Of Maryland Starting Wednesday Night |  Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

The excitement is happing as we speak. A storm is coming up the coast. It will bring snow to some areas, (mostly), South and East of Baltimore. We will get to that shortly but right now we MUST discuss the cold on the way. Believe it, by Friday, you won’t even remember the snow excitement. You will be dealing with daytime highs for a couple of afternoons , (with a wind chill), that might not be above 0. ZERO.   At night below 0. ZERO.  There is an end to this cold. By Monday, and Tuesday, we will be in the mid to upper 40’s, albeit with rain. I can deal with the wet, with those much milder temps.

OK, let’s talk the snow.

Generally speaking we in Baltimore, and surrounding counties, may see only a coating to one inch. (Not unlike last Friday night/Saturday morning.) Further South, and East-the central Eastern Shore that is, we may see 1-3″. Maybe. The DelMarVa, though, is going to get at least 3-6″. That is IF the Low, the storm, hugs the coast. Should it move further East we here in Charm City may see nothing. Snow amounts would also decrease S&E.

It is just a matter of looking for consistency in the modeling before a final “storm total” is laid out.

COLD. I am telling you that is the headline. Mine anyway.

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch