Hi Everyone!

The excitement is happing as we speak. A storm is coming up the coast. It will bring snow to some areas, (mostly), South and East of Baltimore. We will get to that shortly but right now we MUST discuss the cold on the way. Believe it, by Friday, you won’t even remember the snow excitement. You will be dealing with daytime highs for a couple of afternoons , (with a wind chill), that might not be above 0. ZERO. At night below 0. ZERO. There is an end to this cold. By Monday, and Tuesday, we will be in the mid to upper 40’s, albeit with rain. I can deal with the wet, with those much milder temps.

OK, let’s talk the snow.

Generally speaking we in Baltimore, and surrounding counties, may see only a coating to one inch. (Not unlike last Friday night/Saturday morning.) Further South, and East-the central Eastern Shore that is, we may see 1-3″. Maybe. The DelMarVa, though, is going to get at least 3-6″. That is IF the Low, the storm, hugs the coast. Should it move further East we here in Charm City may see nothing. Snow amounts would also decrease S&E.

It is just a matter of looking for consistency in the modeling before a final “storm total” is laid out.

COLD. I am telling you that is the headline. Mine anyway.

MB!

