BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning for the July murder of a man.

Arnel Hoskinson, 38, was arrested in the 2300 block of Maryland Avenue for the murder of 31 year-old Jose Gonzales- Jiminez.

On July 19, 2017, officers responded to the 100 block of West 25th Street for a report of a death. When officers arrived, they located the body of Gonzales-Jiminez with stab wounds to the neck.

The victim’s body was transported to Medical Examiners office for a complete autopsy.

Hoskinson was charged with first-degree murder.

