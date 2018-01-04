WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Powerful Nor'easter Hits Md., Eastern Shore Under State Of Emergency | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Baltimore Police racketeering case

BALTIMORE (AP) — The former leader of a specialized unit of Baltimore’s police force will plead guilty in a corruption case.

The Baltimore Sun reports Wednesday that former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins will enter a guilty plea Friday in federal court in Baltimore. The Sun says his lawyer confirmed the plea.

Jenkins is among the group of detectives charged in a sweeping federal indictment with stealing from people they falsely accused.

Jenkins’ plea will make him sixth Baltimore officer charged in the case to plead guilty. His trial was scheduled to being on Jan. 22.

